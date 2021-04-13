Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 57.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 57.14.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.