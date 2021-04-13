Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 15,267 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,595,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92.

KYMR stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

