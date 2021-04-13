Kwmg LLC Sells 7,787 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $2,271,378. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Nordstrom stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

