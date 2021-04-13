Kwmg LLC Sells 2,869 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

