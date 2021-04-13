Kwmg LLC Sells 14,200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $144.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

