Kwmg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 547,209 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.