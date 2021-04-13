Kwmg LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kwmg LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,761,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after buying an additional 43,577 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $253.11 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $122.75 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.96 and a 200-day moving average of $224.95.

