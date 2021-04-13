Kwmg LLC Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kwmg LLC lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 26,589 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.