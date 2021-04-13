Kwmg LLC Acquires 5,234 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 177,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 27,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

