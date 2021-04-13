Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Sells 63,128 Shares

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jakob Loven also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84.

KRON stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.