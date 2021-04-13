Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $613.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KALV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,425 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.