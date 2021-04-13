Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $1,807,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,436,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,678,920 shares of company stock valued at $826,113,177. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of -86.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.