Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 41,695 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

