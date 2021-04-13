Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,928 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 631,552 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,393,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 608,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 886,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $911,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

NYSE CNP opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

