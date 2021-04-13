Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,011 Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TTNP opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.98. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.