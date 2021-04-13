Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 514 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 206.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

BATS:SMDV opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01.

