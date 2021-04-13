KKR & Co. Inc. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,860 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 1,518 call options.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 115,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,641. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

