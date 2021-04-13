KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.52

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 37442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

