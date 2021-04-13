Kind Ads Token (KIND) Achieves Market Cap of $585,551.97

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $585,551.97 and $838.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

