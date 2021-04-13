KeyCorp Comments on Huntsman Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

NYSE HUN opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

