KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNX. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

KNX opened at $50.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

