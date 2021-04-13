Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kering in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $73.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

