Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,788. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $905.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $13,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 222,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 105,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 39.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 202.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.