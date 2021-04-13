KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.