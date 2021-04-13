KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.
KBCSY stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
