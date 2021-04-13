Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,288,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,106,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

