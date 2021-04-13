KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock Position Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at $251,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

