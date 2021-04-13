JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 55,099 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

