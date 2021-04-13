JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $78.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.38.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 739.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 408,483 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.