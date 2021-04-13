JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.32 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $130.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

