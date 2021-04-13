JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.46% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,421.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 103,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TMHC opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $32.68.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.
In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,780 shares of company stock worth $9,330,031 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
