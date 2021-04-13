JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

