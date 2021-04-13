JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $210.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $210.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

