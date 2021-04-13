JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.90 on May 21st

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JAGI opened at GBX 502 ($6.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £477.71 million and a PE ratio of 13.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 506.08. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 334 ($4.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

