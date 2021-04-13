Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,816.67 ($36.80).

Several analysts have commented on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON JMAT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,147 ($41.12). The company had a trading volume of 369,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,340 ($43.64). The stock has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,093.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,678.23.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

