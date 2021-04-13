Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $180.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. 398,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

