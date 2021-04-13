JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

