JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JOAN. Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.
Shares of JOAN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 24,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $13.70.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.