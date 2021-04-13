Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 166.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 502,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 313,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

