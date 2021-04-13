Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fair Isaac in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $9.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $525.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.02 and a 200-day moving average of $471.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $287.15 and a 52-week high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.