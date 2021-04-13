Jefferies Financial Group Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.84.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $56.16 on Monday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Airlines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

