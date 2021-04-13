Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Disco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

DSCSY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. Disco has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

