Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

NYSE USB opened at $57.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 236,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

