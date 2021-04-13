JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of JD opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

