Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

