Jane Street Group LLC Takes $231,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.52% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

EEV stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

