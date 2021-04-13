Jane Street Group LLC Takes $231,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.52% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.
EEV stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.
About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets
