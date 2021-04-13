Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after acquiring an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

