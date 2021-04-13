Jane Street Group LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Movado Group worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 160,041 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 181,975 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 303,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 167,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 48,581 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $708.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

