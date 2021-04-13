Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,476 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 339,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $317,189. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

