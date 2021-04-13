Jackson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.92. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $146.24.

