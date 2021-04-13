Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 711 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSE:UL opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

